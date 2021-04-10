Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan's Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare Draws A Sketch Of Her; See Picture

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is an avid social media user. From posting videos of her fitness routine to opening up about her struggle with depression, the star kid shares it all with her fans on her Instagram page.

Recently, Ira took to her Instagram story to share a picture of a sketch made by her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. The sketch made by him was that of Ira as a baby. Impressed by Nupur's drawing skills, Ira gave fans a glimpse of the sweet surprise.

She captioned her post as, "How?! You've only drawn twice in your life! That's so good!" and tagged him. Take a look at the picture.

Earlier this week, Nupur had posted a picture with Ira in which the couple were seen cuddling. He had captioned the click as, "Ready for the lockdown."

Ira had made their relationship with Nupur Insta-official on Valentine's Day this year. She had shared a bunch of pictures with him and captioned them as, "Its an honour to make promises with and to you❤ #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy." For the unversed, Nupur is Ira's fitness coach and also a personal trainer to her father and Bollywood star Aamir Khan. Ira was previously dating Mishaal Kriplani.

Speaking about Ira's professional life, the star kid had earlier revealed that she has no interest in acting unlike her father Aamir Khan and brother Junaid Khan. Instead, she chose to made her directorial debut in 2019 with a play titled Euripedes' Medea.

