Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Shares A Loved-Up Pic With Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

Unlike her celebrity father, actor Aamir Khan, Ira Khan has always been open up about her personal life. The star kid who is known to be quite active on social media, often gives fans a sneak-peek into her daily activities through her posts on her Instagram stories.

Recently, Ira shared a mushy picture with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on her social media handle. In the black and white picture, the lovebirds can be seen striking a goofy pose. The picture was originally posted by Nupur with a caption that read, "Ready for the lockdown."

This year on Valentine's Day, Ira had made her relationship with Nupur Insta-official with an adorable post. She had written, "Its an honour to make promises with and to you❤ #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy." Since then, the couple has been sharing a lot of love-soaked pictures with each other on social media. For those unversed, Nupur Shikhare is Ira's fitness coach and also a personal trainer to her father and Bollywood star Aamir Khan.

Meanwhile, Ira Khan has been regularly opening up about her battle with depression on her Instagram page. She recently posted where she spoke about mental health and shared her side of the story.

Workwise, Ira had recently made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which starred Hazel Keech in the lead role.

