Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Shares Her Struggle With Depression, Watch Video

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has time and again been quite vocal about her battle with depression. She has always believed in spreading awareness when it comes to the importance of mental health. Ira has also not shied away to share her vulnerable moments during her battling depression. She recently took to her social media handle to share a hard-hitting video wherein she can be seen talking about her struggle with depression.

Ira can be seen telling in the video that sometimes she still thinks that a part of her does not believe in herself and believes that she is overreacting. She further spoke about how her depression tends to manifest itself. Ira mentioned in the caption of the video how there are many parts to her when it comes to her mental health.

She stated that there is a constant conflict between the two parts of herself which hinders her from totally healing from her depression. Ira went on to say how her burn-outs are getting longer so now she has to try harder to heal. She added that her plan is to reduce the frequency and intensity of her burn-outs.

She went on to say that she does not need to change her entire need and functioning. Ira revealed in the video that she tends to overwork but stated in her caption that working a lot and trying to do a lot is not always a bad thing. She mentioned that it gets unhealthy after a point and that she needs to strike a balance over there. She ended her message by stating that working also brings her joy.

Ira Khan recently grabbed some headlines for her fun-filled pictures at the wedding of her cousin Zayn Marie. She also shared some mushy pictures with her beau and fitness trainer Nupur Shikare on Valentine's Week. The Lagaan actor's daughter often garners several praises for her heartfelt posts when it comes to her mental health. She had earlier also shared a video wherein she spoke about trying to not fall prey to depression and keeping on living the life one wants to live.