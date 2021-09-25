Aamir Khan's Lagaan Co-Star Parveena Seeks His Help For Work; Says 'He Doesn't Know About My Illness'

Actress Parveena who essayed the role of Kesariya in Aamir Khan's 2001 Oscar nominated film Lagaan is going through a financial crunch after suffering from brain stroke last year. Recently in an interaction with a leading lady, the actress made an appeal to the superstar to help her in getting work.

Parveena told ETimes that she is keen to return to work and wants to be a casting director. She was quoted as saying, "My family has always helped and there are few friends who look out for me, as well. All I want now is some financial help till the time my health is not good. I want work as a casting director and would request production houses to give me work."

She further shared that Aamir doesn't know about her illness and added, "I need to work and plead to him to give me work. Aamir bhai doesn't know about my illness. If he had known, he would have definitely helped me. As we all know that he has helped his co-stars from Lagaan including Sri Vallabh Vyas. All I want to tell him is, mujhe apne office mein kaam de do (give me some work in your office please)."

For the unversed when Vyas passed away due to a brain stoke followed by a paralytic attack while shooting for a movie in 2008, Aamir has extended help to his family.

Speaking about her health, Parveen told the tabloid, "I have had arthritis from 2012 and the condition of my hands has become such that I cannot work as an actor, anymore. After my health improved a while ago, I had started working as a casting director. I want to continue with that work and it is imperative that I am employed to be able to take care of myself."

During the course of the interview she also revealed that she has received help from the CINTAA (Cine and TV Artistes' Association), Akshay Kumar and Sonu Sood.

Speaking about Aamir Khan, the superstar is currently busy with his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya. The movie is slated for a Christmas release.