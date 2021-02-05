Aamir Khan Shakes A Leg With Elli AvrRam For A Special Song; Actress Says She Feels 'Blessed'

Recently, it was reported that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is all set to feature in a special song with Elli AvrRam in his friend Amin Hajee's directorial debut Koi Jaane Na. The film who is touted to be a pyschological thriller, stars Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur in leading roles.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor had flown to Jaipur to film the special song, and since then, fans have been eagerly waiting to catch the first sneak-peek. Meanwhile, Elli AvrRam took to her Instagram page to share her experience of working with Aamir Khan.

The Malang actress shared two snaps with Aamir and wrote, "Blessed to have worked with the most warm-hearted, humble, kind and supportive @_aamirkhan thank you for being you.✨💜🙏✨."

Meanwhile, we came across a leaked video from the sets doing the rounds on social media in which, Aamir is seen burning the dance floors on a peppy number with his co-star Elli AvrRam. The actress looks stunning in a gold shimmer dress.

Have a look at the video.

Earlier, Kunal Kapoor had taken to his Instagram page and posted, "Been 15 years since RDB and it's every bit as exciting to share screen space with my fav co-actor and someone I hugely admire @_aamirkhan for #koijaanena."

Talking about Aamir Khan's upcoming projects, the actor will next been seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film is a Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled for a Christmas 2021 release.

