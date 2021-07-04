Aamir Khan Sits Next To Kiran Rao In New Video After Announcing Divorce; Says They're A Part Of One Family

Yesterday (June 3, 2021), actor Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao made an official announcement about their divorce via a joint statement and said that even though they are separating, they will continue to be family to each other. Needless to say, their announcement evoked extreme reactions from their well-wishers, as they were shell-shocked to learn about their separation.

Now, both Aamir and Kiran appeared in a video together to address their fans and while holding hands, they assured everyone that they are still a part of the same family.

Aamir said, "Toh aap logon ko dukh bhi hua hoga, achcha nahi laga hoga, shock laga hoga. Hum bas itna aapko kehna chahte hai ki hum log dono bohot khush hai aur hum ek hi parivaar hai (You all must be saddened and shocked by the news. We just want to tell you that we are very happy and we are a part of one family)."

Aamir further said that even though his relationship with Kiran has changed, they are still with each other.

Aamir went on to add, "Aur Paani Foundation humare liye Azad ki tarah hai, jo humara bachcha hai, Azad, waise hi Paani Foundation. Toh humlog humesha family hi rahenge. Humare liye aap log dua kariye, prarthna kariye ki hum khush ho. Bas yehi kehna tha hum logon ko (Paani Foundation is like our son Azad so, we will always be family. Please pray for our happiness. This is all we wanted to say)."

Their latest video has received mixed reactions from netizens. While some lauded the duo for announcing their divorce in such a dignified way, others trolled them.

Aamir and Kiran first met on the sets of Lagaan and tied the knot in December 2005. They welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan in December 2011.