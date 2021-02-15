Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Starts Shooting For His Bollywood Debut; Ira Khan Wants 'Inside Scoop' From Him

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is all set to follow in his father's footsteps. The star kid has started shooting for his debut film in Bollywood. While Junaid is yet to spill the beans about his acting debut, reports suggest that he will be stepping in the film industry with a period drama titled Maharaja. The film will be helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra who earlier directed Rani Mukerji-starrer Hichki.

Meanwhile, just like us, even Junaid's sister Ira Khan is curious to know more details about his film. She took to her Instagram page to wish her brother luck with a heartwarming note.

Ira shared a picture with the budding actor and wrote, "Junnuu! This wasn't his first play or his first show or our first play together but.. today is his first day! Of shoot. And I love this picture. He's been acting for a few years now but its still new for me. He even acted my play so I should be over it... but I've been his younger sister longer than any of the other things."

Ira also lauded Junaid for his professionalism and continued in her post, "His professionalism is unparalleled. I'm super excited for him. Can't wait till he blows everyone away. And irritates them a little with his properness😆 (HE REFUSES TO TELL ME ANYTHING ABOUT THE FILM. SO IRRITATING. I WANT INSIDE SCOOP) and then I can go to set and embarrass and trouble him! #proud #excited #bigbrother #firstday #shoot."

If reports are to be believed, Junaid Khan's debut film Maharaja is based on 1862's Maharaj libel case with the young actor essaying the role of Karsandas Mulji. Aamir's elder son Junaid had earlier assisted Rajkumar Hirani on his film PK.

Meanwhile, Junaid's sister Ira doesn't have acting aspirations. Instead, the young girl is inclined towards direction.

Speaking about it, she had earlier shared in an Instagram post, "I'm not very good at acting. I'm shy. And its something I never bothered to work on because I didn't want to act. Turns out.. You need to act from time to time if you want to direct. Or be able to, willing to or, at the very least, understand how it works. It makes me have to get over myself (which is great). Sometimes I manage, sometimes I don't. I'm working on it. The key is participating." Ira had earlier made her directorial debut with a play titled Medea.

