Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha To Clash With Yash's KGF Chapter 2 On April 14, 2022

The end of 2021 and the onset of 2022 seems like an exciting time for movie enthusiasts with so many big movies all set for release on the 70mm screen. This has also resulted in many movies witnessing a clash with each other at the box office. The latest films to be witnessing a clash at the box office is Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Yash's KGF Chapter 2. Both the movies are all geared up for a Baisakhi release on April 14, 2022.

The makers of Laal Singh Chaddha released a new poster for the movie along with the release date. The new poster has Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan sharing a tender moment hinting towards their lovely chemistry in the movie. The film is a Hindi remake of the Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. The film has been directed by Advait Chandan with music composed by Pritam and lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The movie is presented by Viacom18 Studios.

The movie is shot in over 100 locations across India and the love story spans different time periods of the journey of the protagonists. Laal Singh Chaddha is bankrolled by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios. The movie will also mark the Bollywood debut of South sensation Naga Chaitanya.

Talking about KGF Chapter 2, the movie will be a sequel to the blockbuster 2018 movie KGF starring South superstar Yash. The movie has been helmed by Prashanth Neel and will be released on April 14, 2022, thus locking horns with Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office. The multilingual film will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The plot of the movie follows the story of Rocky, played by Yash, who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine.

Apart from this, KGF Chapter 2 will also mark Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's debut in the Kannada film industry. By the looks of it, the Lage Raho Munna Bhai actor will be playing the main antagonist in the same. The movie will also be starring Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles. Well, it will be interesting to witness which movie emerges victorious at the box office.