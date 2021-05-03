Aamir Khan On What Keeps Him Grounded: The Credit Should Go To My Mother

Aamir Khan is inevitably one of the megastars of the film industry who has had a glorious body of work in Indian cinema. However, the superstar never had been the one to mince his words when it came to recognizing his privileges. Recently the actor opened up in an interview on him having it easy by coming from a privileged background. Apart from that, he also revealed the main reason behind his grounded and humble nature despite achieving astounding success in the industry.

Talking about the same, Aamir credited his mother, Zeenat Hussain for his grounded personality. According to a news report in the DNA, one of the actor's fan clubs has shared a video wherein Aamir can be seen talking about the same. The Dil hai Ke Manta Nahi actor said, "The credit should go to my mother, she has brought me up really well. Whatever I am today, whatever good that you see in me is because of the big influence that my mother has been on me. She is someone who is a big force in my life and continues to be so."

The actor also recognized his privilege in life that gave him several advantages. On this, Aamir said, "It was a stroke of luck that I was born in Mumbai in a privileged environment, where my parents could afford an education for me and I had a sheltered childhood. If I was born in a village where I didn't have resources, I'd be sitting there. I remark often that there is no difference between me and that gentleman sitting outside a temple in a village. It was just a matter of chance that he was born there and I was born here. Our rights are the same, our responsibilities too are the same, we ideally should look at each other as one."

Aamir further added that it was his privileged background that made it easier for him to bounce back when he had some low phases in his career or life. He went on to say that the same situation would not have been easy for someone in a not so privileged background like him. On the work front, Aamir Khan will soon be seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie will also be starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role.