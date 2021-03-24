Aamir Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19; Actor Quarantined At Home

After Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan is the latest Bollywood celebrity to be diagnosed with COVID-19. The superstar has tested positive for the virus and is currently under quarantine at home.

Aamir's spokesperson confirmed the news in a statement that read, "Mr. Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self quarantine, following all the protocols and he's doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern."

Meanwhile, the Thugs of Hindostan actor recently sent his fans into a tizzy when he quit social media. Aamir bid farewell to the social media world with an Instagram post that read, "Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday 😘 My heart is full😊 In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway 🙄😉 I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before. In addition, AKP has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here's the official handle! @akppl_official Lots of love, always 🤗 a."

Later, while speaking with the paparazzi when they bumped into him at the screening of a film, Aamir revealed the reason behind quitting social media and requested the press not to create any theories. "Don't create your theories. I am always lost in my own world. Am I even there on the social media? I thought I anyway don't post much on social media," Aamir had told the shutterbugs.

With respect to work, the Lagaan actor is currently busy with the post-production work of his upcoming film, Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in a key role. The film is a Bollywood adaptation of Tom Hank's Forrest Gump and is slated to release on Christmas 2021. Besides this, Aamir also shook a leg with Elli AvrRam for a special song for Kunal Kapoor-Amyra Dastur's Koi Jaane Na.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan Decides To Switch Off His Phone Till Laal Singh Chadha Release; Find Out Why

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan Criticised For Playing Cricket With Kids Without Wearing Mask