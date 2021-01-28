Aamir Khan To Collaborate With Filmmaker RS Prasanna For A Sports Film?

Aamir Khan who will soon be seen in the film, Laal Singh Chaddha is already in talks with filmmaker RS Prasanna for a slice of life sports drama which will have an underlying inspirational message. For the unversed, Prasanna has earlier helmed the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Savdhaan. The sports film will be bankrolled by Sony Pictures India.

A source close to the recent developments of the film revealed to Pinkvilla, 'The screenplay of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan followed the Aamir Khan narrative of LED (Laughter, Emotion, Drama) and the actor is himself a fan of the film. The two had met even before to discuss a subject, but things didn't fall in place. But now, Aamir is in advanced talks with the director for his next, and he has basic loved the concept.'

The source also stated that the rest of the cast of the film will be finalized once Aamir Khan comes on board with the same. The source revealed, 'It's not a quintessential sports film, but something very 'special'. One can bracket it as an inspirational slice of life sports film and it falls right in the alley of brand Aamir. Being a film set against the backdrop of sport, it calls for a big ensemble. However, the casting will begin, once Aamir officially signs the contract.'

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha also remains one of the most awaited films. The film will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role. The film will be directed by Advait Chandan.

Also Read: Aamir Khan Criticised For Playing Cricket With Kids Without Wearing Mask

Also Read: Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao's Anniversary Celebration: Actor Croons Romantic Song For His Wife, Cuts Cake With Kids