Aamir Khan To Play Chess Against Viswanathan Anand To Raise Funds For COVID-19 Relief

Amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood stars are trying their level best to help those affected during these trying times. Superstar Aamir Khan too, has offered a helping hand by participating in a chess event which is being organized to help those in need.

The Dangal actor is all set to battle former World Champion Viswanathan Anand in a game of chess on June 13 at an event called Checkmate Covid. The event held in association with the Akshaya Patra Foundation, is being organised to raise funds to help people who have been affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

The two celebrities will battle it out on the chessboard at 5pm on June 13. The match will be live streamed on Chess.com India's YouTube Channel.

The twitter handle of Chess.com made this announcement on Twitter with a post that read, "The moment you all have been waiting for! Superstar Aamir Khan, an ardent chess lover, will be playing an exhibition match against former world champion Vishy Anand! (@vishy64theking) Please feel free to donate generously to make this event a success."

Aamir Khan has often described his fondness for chess in his interviews. Apparently, the superstar learnt playing the game from his grandmother at the age of 6. The actor had once said that he plays chess with whoever he finds on the sets of his films.

Besides Aamir Khan, Checkmate Covid will also feature other prominent celebrities like Sajid Nadiadwala who will battle Vishwanathan in chess.

