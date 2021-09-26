Aamir Khan To Release Laal Singh Chaddha In Cinemas On Valentine’s Day, 2022!

Welcoming Maharashtra government's decision to allow reopening of cinemas and multiplexes in the state, Aamir Khan Productions & Viacom18 Studios have officially announced the new release date of their highly-anticipated movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh and Manav VJ among others, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is now scheduled to release in cinemas on Valentine's Day 2022.

Announcing the new release date of his movie on the social media, Aamir Khan Productions mentioned, "We welcome the decision of the administration to allow cinemas to re-open from 22nd Oct. Due to the delays faced as a result of the pandemic, we will be unable to release our film Laal Singh Chaddha, this Christmas. We will now be releasing Laal Singh Chaddha on Valentine's Day, 2022."

'Laal Singh Chaddha' also reunites Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who last worked together in the cult film '3 Idiots'. The superstar who has dedicated his undivided attention to 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is in an intense phase of post-production.