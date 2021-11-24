Aanand L Rai Breaks His Silence On Criticism Over Atrangi Re's Casting; 'We Have A Habit Of Judging People'

When Aanand L Rai announced Atrangi Re with a cast comprising of Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, there were many who questioned why Bollywood filmmakers always want to cast younger actresses opposite actors who are much older to them. In his new interview with Mid-day, Aanand finally opened up on this criticism and said that people should watch the film first and react to it thereafter.

The director told Mid-day, "Atrangi means funnily weird. If a filmmaker shows patience in making a film, it's his small expectation that people wait and understand the reason behind such a cast. We have a habit of judging people. I want people to watch the film for two hours, and react to it thereafter."

Rai went on to say that he is not here to make formalaic films and that he can be critiqued if he goes wrong adding that he learns from his successes as well as his failures.

"I am not worried as a filmmaker. I am not here to make formulaic films. If I go wrong, I can be critiqued. People who make cinema learn with every effort. With every success, I learn what's right. With every failure, I learn what went wrong," the Zero director told the tabloid.

Further he was all praise for Dhanush and Sara and continued, "I have gone on a rollercoaster ride of love and emotions, without a safety belt. Dhanush is like a brother to me. Directing him is a privilege. The crucial casting was of Rinku [Khan's character]. Sara's innocence is striking. I met her at a film premiere and knew she was the girl. She is on her way to become one of the finest actors in the industry."

Atrangi Re is scheduled to release on Disney+Hotstar on December 24. Speaking about his film releasing directly on OTT, Aanand shared that while he would have loved to have Atrangi Re getting a big screen release, he is not heartbroken about it.

"When I started making the film, the medium was different. As a storyteller, I want to make an honest movie. My [idea] is to reach maximum people. I would've loved to have the film play on a bigger screen, but the deal was done, and we cannot backtrack on it. I am not heartbroken about it," the filmmaker shared with the leading daily.