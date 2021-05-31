Aanand L Rai Refutes Rumours Of Dropping Kartik Aaryan; 'There Was No Such Film Signed By Him'

Recently, the tinsel town was abuzz with rumours that Kartik Aaryan was in talks with filmmaker Aanand L Rai for a gangster drama. However, things didn't work out between them and the makers have now approached Ayushmann Khurrana for that film.

Reacting to these reports, Aanand L Rai has now clarified that his production house had never signed Kartik Aaryan. ETimes quoted the Tanu Weds Manu director as saying, "There was no such film signed by Kartik, all these reports are baseless."

The director-producer further said that lot of actors drop in to discuss projects but not all are signed. For the unversed, rumours about Kartik and Aanand L Rai teaming up for a film first surfaced in the media when the actor was spotted outside Aanand's office earlier this year.

"There are so many actors who come to meet me, but that does not mean that he or she has been signed for my film," the filmmaker told the tabloid.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from Aanand L Rai's production house Color Yellow Productions said in a statement, "These are baseless reports. We've met Kartik for a different film and we are still talking. We have taken another film to Ayushmann and this is a complete mix-up."

Lately, Kartik Aaryan has been hitting the headlines for losing some plum Bollywood projects. It all began when Karan Johar's Dharma Productions dropped the Love Aaj Kal star from Collin D'Cunha's Dostana 2 co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. While the production house had cited that 'professional circumstances' as the reason for Kartik's exit from the projects, various other controversial theories floated in media.

Last week, the actor once again grabbed attention when reports about Kartik's ouster from Shah Rukh Khan's next production Freddie did the rounds. However, an industry source told Filmibeat that it was Kartik who decided to opt out of the project as he didn't like the script.

As of now, Kartik Aaryan has two movies in the pipeline, Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka and Anees Bazmi's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.