Aanand L Rai Shares Why Akshay Kumar Has Seen So Much Success In Bollywood

Atrangi Re is Akshay Kumar's first collaboration with filmmaker Aanand L Rai. It looks like the latter is already mighty impressed with the superstar. In his recent chat with a leading tabloid, Rai was all praise for Akki and even let out his success mantra.

Calling Akshay a 'very clean hearted' man, the Raanjhanaa director said that he is successful because he never hides his weaknesses and respects everybody for what they are doing.

"Akshay is a very clean hearted man. He never hides his weaknesses and respects everybody for what they are doing. Well, that's one of the main reasons that he's seen so much success in Bollywood. He knows that acting is his job and he's kind of an actor who is ready to listen to you and deliver. He's like this genuine man who still wants to learn," Rai was quoted as saying.

Aanand is known for his small-town stories which have their hearts in the right place. Sometimes while taking risks, his story-telling does misfire (example- Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero).

On being asked if failures stop him from dreaming, Rai had earlier told, "(With Atrangi Re), I will say that I have become all-the-more fearless now. I don't want to stop dreaming. I want to dream big every time I get on the floor. As a storyteller I will only move ahead to tell stories that are more and more challenging. So, every time I get on the floor I want to see something that I have never done before and that makes me more fearless."

Atrangi Re starring Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles, opened to positive reviews from the critics and the audience. The film is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar.