Aaradhya Bachchan Caught Dancing To 'Desi Girl' With Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan At A Wedding [Video]

Trust us if we say that this is the cutest video of Aaradhya Bachchan till date. Yes you read it right. A lovely video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya is going viral on social media, wherein the little girl is seen grooving to her dad's song 'Desi Girl' from Dostana.

In the video, both Aishwarya and Abhishek are seen in pastel coloured outfits, while Aaradhya wore a bright pink lehenga. To spot the trio dancing together on Bollywood song is indeed a delight to watch, and we are sure the video will leave you smiling.

For the unversed, the video is apparently from Aishwarya's cousin's wedding which took place in Bengaluru a couple of days ago. Aishwarya, along with her husband and daughter, attended the wedding and caught up with her family members after a long time.

The video is grabbing eyeballs for all the right reasons and netizens have only sweet things to say about the video. An Instagram user wrote, "Their daughter is so adorable."

Another netizen wrote, "Awww! My heart is melting. Aaradhya dances so well. She is surely her mommy's daughter."

"Aish is obsessed with her daughter. Good to see," commented another Instagram user.

One more admirer of the Bachchan clan wrote, "This is too cute. Hope Priyanka watches this video."

It's not the first time when Aaradhya's dancing video has surfaced on the internet. Earlier, her video from her school's annual function became the talk of the town, and got everyone talking about how closely Aaradhya resembles her mother while dancing.

With respect to work, both Abhishek and Aishwarya are busy this year with their respective projects. While Abhishek is currently shooting for Dasvi, his wife is preoccupied with the shooting of Ponniyin Selvan.

