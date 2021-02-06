Aaradhya Bachchan Steals The Show In Aishwarya Rai's Birthday Post For Hubby Abhishek

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 45th birthday on Friday (February 5, 2021). While birthday wishes poured in for the Ludo actor from all nooks and corners on social media, Abhishek's actress-wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday post for him arrived a bit late, but it was worth the wait!

Aishwarya shared an adorable picture of herself, Abhishek and Aaradhya along with a love-soaked message on her Instagram page. The Guru actress wrote, "Happy and love always."

In the picture Aaradhya takes the centrestage in her pink outfit, flaunting her cute smile. Her parents, Abhishek and Aaradhya's happy faces speak volumes about their love for each other.

Earlier, in one of her interviews when Aishwarya was asked what makes her husband Abhishek special, the Robot actress had said, "He was born into showbiz and he has a lineage to carry. Despite all that, there's nothing showbiz about him. That's the nicest part. He's relatable and engaging as a person. And he's my man, the father of my child. He's special because he's himself. He's a normal guy. When he walks into a room, he carries his lineage and his upbringing."

Awww, now that's such a heartwarming thing to say!

Besides Aishwarya, Abhishek's father and superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to share a picture of a newborn Abhishek kept in an incubator after his birth and a collage of him holding Amitabh's hand as a child and vice versa.

He posted on his blog, "He has been wished .. he has been decorated with the memories of his birth and connected in this world today on that flat piece of technology that has transformed the very existence of the human ..... just a few minutes into this world .. and then... leads me .. when I did once lead him."

Well, we must say, Abhishek is quite lucky to have such a sweet family!

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan's Birthday: Amitabh, Ajay Devgn, Farah Khan And Others Wish Him With Heartfelt Posts

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Poses For A Selfie With Arushima Varshney On Ponniyin Selvan Sets