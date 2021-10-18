Aaradhya Bachchan's Unseen Picture With Cousins Agastya Nanda And Navya Naveli Nanda Surfaces On Instagram

It doesn't happen everyday that we get to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, with her cousin. So, whenever it happens, her pictures definitely goes viral on social media. Having said that, an unseen picture of Aaradhya with Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda is going viral on social media and it's too cute to be missed.

Inside Picture From Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday Celebration: Aaradhya Bachchan Gives A Tight Hug To Big B

Going by the picture, one can assume that it is from Christmas celebration and the trio shares a warm equation with each other. In the picture, Aaradhya is seen happily posing along with her elder cousins. We wonder who is more close to Aaradhya- Navya or Agastya.

On a related note, reports suggest that Agastya who prefers to stay away from the limelight of the film industry, is all set to make his Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. He's one handsome boy with a great physique and eyes that dream big.

Born in November 2000, Agastya graduated from Seven Oaks School, London, and it is to be seen if Agastya's acting skills are as good as his grandfather Amitabh Bachchan.

'Aaradhya Looks So Tall', Netizens Gush Over Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan's Daughter's Latest Picture

While speaking about Agastya's Bollywood debut, a source close to the Bachchans had said, "Agastya Nanda has grown out to be a good-looking young boy. It was but obvious that filmmakers would surely vouch for him. The young lad has grabbed a big opportunity with an acclaimed filmmaker in Bollywood. Obviously the family made sure that the Bachchan grandson takes the right decision and hones his skills the right way. The filmmaker is more than happy to have this talent under wings and surely has big plans to make the official announcement soon."