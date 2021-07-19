'Aaradhya Looks So Tall', Netizens Gush Over Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan's Daughter's Latest Picture

Ever since the favourite child of the Bachchans- Aaradhya Bachchan came into this world, she always has media's attention. Ever before she learnt about the paparazzi culture, her several pictures of her landed on the internet, because she was born into the Bachchan family. While it's been a long time since paparazzi spotted Aaradhya with her parents, a netizen shared a recent picture of her, wherein she is seen striking a pose along with her parents Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan.

As claimed by the netizen who shared this picture on her Instagram page, the picture was recently clicked in Chennai. In the picture, the Bachchan trio can be seen posing for a picture with a young lady who looks like a staff of a hotel.

Picture Courtesy- Shreyan Rijal

As expected, now the picture is doing the rounds on social media and netizens can't get enough of the trio. And why not? After all, they are seen together after a long time. Last time we saw them together, was at Aishwarya's mom Vrinda Rai's birthday celebration that took place in May.

Coming back to Aishwarya-Abhishek-Aaradhya's latest picture, netizens are gushing over Aaradhya's height. Many netizens reacted to the picture saying that they won't be surprised if Aaradhya becomes as tall as Aishwarya in a few years.

A netizen wrote, "OMGGGG! Aaradhya looks so tall. My baby has grown up so fast."

Another netizen wrote, "She will be as tall as her dad in next few years."

"Wow... So happy to see them together and look at Aaradhya's height," commented one more user on Instagram.

With respect to work, Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan whose shooting has been already resumed since yesterday.