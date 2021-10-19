Aashiqui Fame Rahul Roy Says He Stopped Doing Films Because Some 'Morons' Were Offering Him Projects

Actor Rahul Roy is best known for his debut in the blockbuster movie Aashiqui that released in 1990. In the film, he was paired opposite Anu Aggarwal. However, despite gaining fame with Aashiqui, Rahul's career never took off. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Rahul was asked what went wrong after his debut, here's what he said...

"The people who were coming to me with roles at that time were morons, because of the way they wanted to do everything. They were like 'If you don't do it, we will go to someone else'," said Roy, while speaking to Hindustan Times.

He further added that there was a phase in his career where he was doing anything and everything. But soon, he realised that it is better to let go of the work, and let the makers work with whom they really want to. He further decided to follow his heart without any pressure and moved on.

"Also, I didn't want to just take a project, and then later on crib about it yeh hona tha but woh hogaya," added Roy.

When asked how he looks back at his career, he said, "I won't say that I was random in the way that I did my work. But I feel that there are some projects which I shouldn't have done. I didn't want to do all the work, but it also left behind some lessons."

He concluded by saying that every aspect of his journey has been good, as he never had to beg for work in front of anyone, and that remains true even today.