      Aayat Shaikh Bewitching Designer Dress Hits A Jaw Dropping Attention

      Known model Aayat Shaikh attracted audience attention with her new mesmerising look in engaging eye one piece that fits her body revealing her sexy look. Aayat is already known for her fashions and stylings.

      She has done her shoots in various countries like Dubai etc and attracted her followers attention.

      Aayat Shaikh

      But the bewitching one piece with the designer pattern of styling has given her a very glamourised look. This designer one piece is seen suiting her as heaven. She looks an angel with fire in the attitude in this attire.

      Her stylings and dressings have always made her rock in film industry. Playing a well-known role as well on her Instagram feed, Aayat is having a marvellous fashion sense and highly recommended designers with her to design her costumes and her looks.

      Fashion Designer Isha Multani Daftary Unveils The Best Winter Style Trends For 2021Fashion Designer Isha Multani Daftary Unveils The Best Winter Style Trends For 2021

      Aayat herself decides and explains her designers what she wants and the attire that she is waiting for is out. Yes..! The unique designer one piece with full sleeves is giving us a jaw-dropping excitement to see her rest of the photos of the shoot. She will soon be releasing her shoot of this look. Aayat is doing great in her career with the photoshoot's that she is known for.

      Story first published: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 14:11 [IST]
