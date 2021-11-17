Aayush Sharma Didn't Want Salman Khan To Do Antim; Had Asked Arpita To Convince Superstar To Step Down

Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Mahesh Manjrekar's upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth. In a recent interaction with a news portal, Aayush revealed that initially he was apprehensive about Salman being a part of this film as he was scared that it might ignite another nepotism debate. For those who don't know, Aayush is married to Salman's sister Arpita.

While speaking with News18, the LoveYatri actor revealed that he was against the idea of Salman doing Antim and even went to all the people in his family to convince the superstar not to do it. However the superstar stuck to his guns.

Aayush Sharma On Receiving Negative Reviews For LoveYatri: I Believe In Not Seeing Critics As My Enemies

Aayush told News18, "(At) the beginning of the process of making this film, I was anxious about the fact that he is in the film. There are going to be multiple notions about it including the fact that we are a family, he is making this film to help me in my career and also to spark another conversation on nepotism. Initially, I was against the idea of Salman bhai being a part of Antim. I didn't want him to do the film and I told him that."

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Waluscha De Sousa: Salman Khan Encourages New Talent; He Is A Personification Of Strength

He continued, "In fact, I went to all the people in the family to convince him not to do it. It was also because I was doing something completely different from LoveYatri and also the other thing was with his presence, whether I'd be able to do justice to the film and match up to his hysteria."

However, Salman refused to turn down the film and advised Aayush to do justice to his character to silence his naysayers.

"(Salman) told me, 'Aayush you need to figure out how you do justice to your character and which is all that matters. You need to convince people why you raised your hand on me in the film.' It was a huge challenge and I was quite apprehensive about his presence. I remember when we announced the film, there was a bit of trolling for me saying, 'We don't want Aayush in the film.' When I told him, he said there are hardly 5000 tweets and if they don't see the film, it won't matter," Aayush told the news portal.

Aayush also revealed that he even asked his wife Arpita to convince the Radhe actor to reject the film, but the superstar refused to listen to her too and said that he was keen to do the film.

Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim is a remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. It also marks the Bollywood debut of popular TV actress Mahima Makwana.