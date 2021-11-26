Aayush Sharma On His Fight Scene With Salman Khan In Antim: It Was A Conflict Of Respect For Me

Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma's much-anticipated film Antim: The Final Truth has released in theatres today (November 26). When the trailer of this Mahesh Manjrekar directorial was dropped, one of the highlights in it was the bare bodied fight scene between Salman and Aayush.

In his recent interview with ETimes, Aayush talked about filming this sequence and said that it was a conflict of respect for him.

The actor was quoted as saying, "I think it was a conflict of respect for me. When you are on the set, you are professionals, there's no family or brother-in-law. But Salman Khan is a superstar, a man who is loved and revered in the country. As an actor starting your career, you know this sequence is going to be a talking point and I needed to justify being here. But when it comes to holding him and punching him and all that, organically the respect comes into play. You think 'I don't want to hit him or grab him by the neck'! That's what my conflict was. I didn't want to do it. I had to be convincing, while not being convinced myself!"

Antim has Aayush essaying the role of a gangster named Rahuliya. In one of his previous interviews, the film's director Mahesh Manjrekar had said that he sees the same restlessness in Aayush's eyes that's seen in Sanjay Dutt.

Reacting to Mahesh's statement, Aayush said that it's a huge compliment for him and that he is not even a morsel compared to Dutt.

The actor was quoted as saying, "That's a huge compliment and it's very sweet of Mahesh sir to have said so. But I am not even a morsel compared to Sanju sir. Someone recently asked me if Rahuliya is close to Raghu from Vaastav and I said please don't compare the two. Vaastav is an iconic film and the comparison is too much of a weight on me. I can never match up to the grandeur of Sanju sir's persona. I am just starting my journey and with God's grace and the public's love, I hope to carve my own way. Hopefully, people will look back and remember Rahuliya someday."

Aayush-Salman's Antim is a Hindi adaptation of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern and marks the Bollywood debut of TV actress Mahima Makwana.