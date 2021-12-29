Aayush Sharma On Loveyatri Failure: My Calibre As An Actor Was Questioned

Last month, Mahesh Manjrekar's directorial Antim: The Final Truth was released in theatres, and audience got to witness new side of actor Aayush Sharma. It's known to all that he failed to impress audience, as well as critics, with his work in his debut movie Loveyatri. However, he put a lot of effort in his second outing, wherein he played a grey character.

In his recent tete-a-tete with Times Of India, Aayush spoke about facing failure and said, "My first outing wasn't a success at the box office, and my calibre as an actor was questioned. I wasn't defensive about the criticism and I worked on my shortcomings. Today, there is an influx of great content and artistes. I realised that if I was going to pitch myself as a star and do the same thing again, I would just fizzle out."

He further added that he wanted to project himself as an actor first and leave the rest to the audience, because he believes that audience's acceptance is the only way for him to attain stardom. He further added that he can do as many films as he wishes to, but till the time the audience accepts him as an actor, there is no way he can become a star.

While speaking about dealing failure, Aayush also said that it teaches actors a lot more than success does. The 31-year-old actor asserted that success tends to make one complacent, but failure pushes one to work harder.

"If you ask me today, I am grateful that my first outing wasn't a success at the box office. Had it been, I probably would have stayed in the same zone and become repetitive. That experience taught me that for every film I need to put in the same effort I put in for Antim. It also prepared me to accept that if I fail once, it's not the end of the road," shared Sharma.