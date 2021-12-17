Aayush Sharma Pens A Heartfelt Note For Salman Khan Post The Success Of Antim: The Final Truth

Even weeks after the release of Antim: The Final Truth, Aayush Sharma aka Rahuliya continues to win hearts of the audience through his impactful performance, marking the rise of his stardom as fans across quarters have created frenzy around the actor.

Expressing his gratitude for the overwhelming response to the character and the film, Aayush Sharma took to social media to thank his co-star and producer of the film, Salman Khan who offered him the opportunity to play Rahuliya.

With a picture of Salman Khan holding him from falling for a shot, Aayush shared a heartwarming post saying, "This picture is just not JUST another picture for me. It means the world to me. Because this is what happens behind the camera. This picture is symbolic to what bhai @beingsalmankhan has done for me. ANTIM wouldn't have been possible if bhai didn't keep his faith on the project for 3 long years. Taking time off from your busy schedule to make sure the film shapes up like this. Cant thank you enough for keeping faith in me when I didn't have it in myself. I still Cant believe I had the opportunity to be in the same frame as you. Thank you so much Bhai for always being there with so much love, support and guidance and always making sure that in Life and literally in this shot .. I don't fall 🤗😅".

In just his second film, Aayush Sharma stood face to face as the antagonist with one of the biggest Superstars, not just in India but also the world. Making a mark through his performance, Aayush Sharma shone through the film carving a place in audience's minds and hearts.

From his phenomenal physical transformation to his astonishing acting skills, Aayush Sharma impressed the audience offering a complete package.