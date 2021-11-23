Aayush Sharma Recalls The Criticism He Faced Post LoveYatri; 'A Famous Reporter Said, 'He Looks Like A Girl'

Aayush Sharma in his new interaction has opened up on the flak that he received post his debut film LoveYatri which released in 2018. The actor recalled a famous reporter saying that he looked like a girl and said that he wrote notes to work on himself, took a screenshot of it and made that his wallpaper.

Aayush told radio jockey Siddharth Kanan in an interview, "I remember the criticism I faced for the first time I think it was Thursday night when the (Loveyatri) reviews started coming. The first review by a very famous reporter said, 'He looks likes a girl', after watching the LoveYatri trailer. Someone said, 'He's weak in emotional scenes', someone said 'there's a problem in dialogue delivery', someone said 'there's no screen presence'.

He further continued, "I worked on all these factors that people thought were missing in me so that next time people don't feel like this about me. At that point in time, I wrote all these down in a notepad, took a screenshot and made that my wallpaper. I need to change my appearance, dialogue delivery, next time I work on emotional scenes this is how it should be, what should be my screen presence, I worked on all these."

Meanwhile, Aayush who is currently gearing up for the release of his second film Antim: The Final Truth has surprised everyone with his massive transformation for this cop flick. Even his co-star and superstar Salman Khan had said that he was shocked to see Aayush's transformation from LoveYatri to Antim. The superstar was quoted as saying, "I was shocked, there's been a huge transformation from LoveYatri to Antim. He's worked so hard in the film, that his work will be appreciated."

It was recently reported that Aayush's impressive physique was the result of him training with Tiger Shroff and his personal trainer Rajendra Dhole. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim is an adaptation of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern.