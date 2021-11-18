Aayush Sharma Says He Doesn't Want To Let Salman Down; 'I Feel Like I Am Representing His Name'

Aayush Sharma was launched by his superstar brother-in-law Salman Khan in LoveYatri in 2018 which was bankrolled by the latter. Three years later, the two actors are now all set to share screen in Mahesh Manjrekar's upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth which is a remake of the Marathi flick Mulshi Pattern.

The actor in his recent interaction with Hindustan Times admitted that he is aware that he represents Salman with every move of his career, and doesn't want to let him down.

Aayush told the leading daily, "The pressure and responsibility is there. But more than anything, I hope I don't let him (Khan) down. That is a big thing. He has been there [for me]. I take it as my personal responsibility (to not let him down)."

He continued, "Somewhere down the line, people might say, 'Arrey, yeh ghar ki baat hai. Bhai ne picture produce ki hai toh kya ho gaya'. The only way that you can counter anything like this is by putting in the hard work."

The LoveYatri actor said that he knows that Salman's hard-work money is at stake when he produces a film starring him and that he wants the superstar to be proud of him at the end of the day.

"He has worked very hard for that money. It is not like his money grows on trees. When he is producing a film, it is his own money that is going to be at stake. He has put in five years on training me before I got into movies. I feel I'm representing his name. I feel that if I don't work, people might say that maybe his coaching or training didn't work. These factors keep playing in my mind," Aayush told the leading daily.

He added, "Though bhai is very casual about it in front of everyone, there is a sense in me that he is putting so much of trust, faith on and more than anything, he is putting his hard earned money on me. I hope he is proud of me by the end of it. At least he should be convinced that I am doing the right thing."

Aayush revealed that he spent three years on transforming his physique for his upcoming film Antim in which he is pitted opposite Salman Khan.

Explaining the reason behind the same, he said, "This film has Salman Khan in it, and you have to be a worthy opponent to him. For that, you need to look the part. There needs to be some sort of a believability in the character."

Aayush further said that he is grateful that he has got a chance to prove himself as these opportunities don't come to an actor easily. "You have to really grind it through to justify what you are getting. I knew if I don't put in that much effort, there will be a simple notion that it is a family affair, with people saying he got the film because he is related to Salman Khan. I really wanted to justify my presence out there," the tabloid quoted the actor as saying.

Antim is slated to arrive in cinema halls on November 26.