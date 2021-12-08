Aayush Sharma Says Wife Arpita Khan Prayed That He Outshines Salman Khan In Antim: The Final Truth

Mahesh Manjrekar's latest directorial Antim: The Final Truth did wonders at the box office and both Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan were praised for their work in the film. More than Salman, Aayush was happy to receive positive response from moviegoers, as he was criticised brutally over his his debut film Loveyatri. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Aayush was asked how his wife Arpita Khan Sharma reacted to film, here's what he revealed...

Aayush told Indian Express, "My wife was very emotional, when she saw the film. When I was starting the film, she called me and said, 'I am 32, and all my life, I've always prayed for my brother that he outshines everyone in his films. But this is the first time that I am praying that you outshine him. She said, 'I am fighting the biggest battle, because my two most favourite people are going to be in the same frame, and I cannot watch them fight.'"

Aayush further revealed that Arpita also gave him some difficult advice, and told him that Antim is nothing but an opportunity to prove himself as an actor. Arpita reminded Aayush that Salman is one of the biggest superstars in the country, and if he messes this up, there's no coming back and he will never be redeemed.

In the same interview, Aayush also shared his take on trolls and negativity on social media and said, "People pay too much attention to negativity. The actors themselves should stop reading such comments. If you don't like me, why are you wasting your time on me?"

Antim was released in theatres on November 26, 2021 and it also starred Mahima Makwana in key role.