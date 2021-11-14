Aayush Sharma Was Uncomfortable While Filming Intimate Scenes In Antim: The Final Truth; 'I Was Paranoid'

Mahesh Manjrekar-starrer Antim: The Final Truth starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana in the lead roles, is all set to release on November 26, 2021 and the buzz around its theatrical release is tremendous. Moviegoers are quite excited to see Salman and Aayush first time together on the silver screen. During the promotions of the film, Aayush opened up about the shooting of the film and said that he was paranoid about his romantic scenes with Mahima.

Aayush also revealed that he was so uncomfortable to shoot intimate scenes that he insisted Mahima to tell the director that she is also feeling uncomfortable to shoot intimate scenes.

Speaking to Zoom, "I remember even when we were shooting for Hone Laga, I was paranoid. I was like I don't want this to look something else (onscreen). My wife is watching, my kids are watching, I don't know what's going to happen, there were ten thousand thoughts."

"I told him I can't do a kissing scene. But he reiterated that the film needs it. I then requested, 'Sir please don't do it to me. It's a gangster film, let's not get into a love story.' And, I was trying to convince him out of it. Like a child, I even went to the actress (Mahima) and asked her to say she's also uncomfortable," added Aayush.

Earlier, while speaking about Aayush, Mahesh had called Aayush the 'life and soul' of the film.

In Antim: The Final Truth, Aayush plays a gangster, while Salman will be seen as an upright police officer.