Abhay Deol Is Scared To Work With Dharmendra, Sunny & Bobby; Says 'There's A Bit Of Intimidation'

Abhay Deol in his recent interaction with an entertainment portal opened up on why he is yet to share screen space with his cousins Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and uncle Dharmendra. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor revealed that he is intimated to work with his family as he feels it would be hard for him to not be himself around them.

Abhay told Pinkvilla, "I have been really scared of working with family because I have always had this notion in my head, 'How can I not be anything but myself around my brothers, around my taya (uncle)? It will be hard to play a character other than who I am.' There is a bit of intimidation there."

However the actor is all set to share screen space with his nephew Karan Deol in his upcoming film Vele. Speaking about the same, Abhay said, "With Karan, it's different, he is obviously younger than me, he is my nephew, I have seen him grow up. There was a lot more freedom, which I would be intimidated to do in front of my elders."

On being asked if there is a possibility of him acting in a movie with his other family members, the actor added, "Like I said, it's hard to be a character other than myself around my elders. Of course, never say never. If something like that comes along, sure. But as you said, my world of filmmaking is so different, so it's hard to kind of find that middle ground."

The Deols have come together to star in Yamla Pagla Deewana and Apne franchise but Abhay has never been a part of those films.