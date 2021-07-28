Abhimanyu Dassani Calls Out Those Now 'Proud Of' Olympic Winners: Start Investing In Their Journeys

Last week, Mirabai Chanu ended India's 21-year-long wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by winning a silver medal in the 49 kg category. Fans and celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mahesh Babu, Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan along with others celebrated Mirabai Chanu's win saying that the weightlifter has ensured the country is off to a "flying start."

However, Abhimanyu Dassani was not happy with the proud congratulatory messages. The Bollywood actor took to Twitter and called out those cheering for the Olympic winner. He claimed that people closest to the athletes who have contributed and are invested in their journey are only allowed to express pride.

He wrote, "To all the bandwagon clout chasing sports fans that come out of their holes to be 'proud' of athletes when they win. Here is the meaning of proud. feeling deep pleasure or satisfaction as a result of one's own achievements, qualities, or possessions or those of someone with whom one is CLOSELY associated."

In a subsequent tweet, he asked Indians to be real fans and show support to athletes before their big win. He wrote, "If you weren't cheering for them when they were grinding blood sweat and tears on their fields or in their gyms You don't have the right to be proud of them, you can be happy for them. Start investing directly/indirectly into their journeys to earn that right. Be a real fan."

After receiving some pushback from Twitter users, Abhimanyu also hit back with honest responses. When a user emphasised on being a country's taxpayer, he replied, "You clearly haven't been a competitive level athlete anywhere. And with that arrogant thinking I don't expect you to understand what sportsmen/women go through. Carefully read the definition of proud, again."

Meanwhile, when another user said it's a proud moment for the country he added, "Sure but instead of being an active supporter you still won't cheer for the athlete until they win something prestigious. That's sad."

On the work front, Abhimanyu is waiting for the release of Meenakshi Sundareshwar with Sanya Malhotra and Nikamma alongside Shilpa Shetty.