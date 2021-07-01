Abhinay Deo Felt Sad When He Learnt About Imran Khan's Decision To Quit Acting; 'He Is A Talented Guy'

Last year, fans were in for a shocker when it was reported that Imran Khan of Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na fame has bid adieu to his acting career. Later, his close friend Akshay Oberoi had confirmed the news while speaking with a leading tabloid.

"Imran Khan has left acting at the moment. As far as I know, there is a better writer and director inside Imran, I do not know when he will direct his film himself, I am not going to put any pressure, but as a friend, I think so he will direct his film soon. Also, when Imran directs, I know he will make a wonderful film because his sensibility and understanding of cinema is very high," he was quoted as saying.

Recently in a chat with Spotboye, Abhinay Deo who directed Imran in the 2001 film Delhi Belly, revealed that he was quite taken back when he learnt about Imran's decision to quit acting.

EXCLUSIVE! 10 Years Of Delhi Belly: Abhinay Deo: If It's Not Imran Khan, There Won't Be Taashi In The Sequel

The filmmaker said that Imran is one of the good guys who should be there in the film industry, adding that the latter should get his creativity out in any form that he can.

"I felt sad as I have high regard for that man. He is a great guy and there is anyway a shortage of good people in this world. He is one of the good guys and he should be there in this industry. He is a talented guy, whether in front of the camera or behind it. He is a trained filmmaker and a writer too. I feel he should get his creativity out in any form that he can. But I did feel bad that he did not want to act anymore," Spotboye quoted Abhinay as saying.

Abhinay Deo Confirms Amitabh Bachchan Has Opted Out Of Aankhen 2; Reveals Film Is Shelved!

The Force 2 director revealed that Imran's decision was kind of a few years in the making as he had turned down a film which Deo had offered him four years back.

He said, As a matter of fact, Imran refused a couple of my films because he said he was stopping acting and I was taken back a bit by that, otherwise he would have been a part of one of my films four years back. But he didn't want to go down that route at all as he was reinventing himself. I think every person has a process and I am sure we will see some spectacular work from him in the future."

Meanwhile, in an exclusive chat with Filmibeat, Abhinay said that if ever a sequel to Delhi Belly gets made, he would love to believe that Imran would like to make an exception and come back into acting.

Imran Khan's last Bollywood film was Katti Batti opposite Kangana Ranaut in 2015.