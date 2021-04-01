Abhishek Bachchan Announces Schedule Wrap Of Dasvi With A Hilarious Reference To Bunty Aur Babli

Abhishek Bachchan recently wrapped up the shooting of the first schedule of his upcoming film Dasvi in Agra. The Guru actor who is known for his sense of humour, shared this news by giving a hilarious shoutout to his 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli co-starring Rani Mukerji.

Abhishek shared a photo of Taj Mahal, the view from his hotel room, and joked that 'Bunty didn't try and sell Taj Mahal.' For the unversed, Abhishek and Rani played a con couple in Bunty Aur Babli. In one of the sequences in the film, Abhishek's character Bunty and Rani's character Babli sell out the Taj Mahal to one of the foreigners, who visit the country to explore its beauty.

Junior Bachchan took to his Instagram page and wrote, "Not a bad view to wake-up to every morning! Thank you Agra for being so beautiful. Till next time. #tajmahal #wahtaj #dasvi #schedulewrap #NoBuntyDidntTryAndSellTheTaj."

See his post.

Speaking about Dasvi, the second schedule of the film will soon roll in Lucknow. The social comedy helmed by Tushar Jalota, stars Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in prominent roles. Reportedly, Dasvi is a political comedy which has Abhishek playing the role of a Chief Minister who is 10th fail. On the other hand, Yami essays the role of a cop.

"It's a script close to Abhishek's heart and he is looking forward to get into the tale that chronicles the journey of a politician. The title of the film is Dasvi, which indicates 10th grade, as Abhishek's character is that of a SSC failed Chief Minister. The film is unlike anything made in Bollywood as the narrative is entangled with a lot of humour against the backdrop of politics," a Pinkvilla report had earlier quoted a source as saying.

Besides Dasvi, Abhishek Bachchan has some interesting projects in the pipeline which includes Kookie Gulati's The Big Bull and Diya Annapurna Ghosh's Bob Biswas.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan Wishes Sachin Tendulkar A Speedy Recovery After Cricketer Tests Positive For COVID-19

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan Gives Savage Reply To A Troll Who Said That He Has 'A Beautiful Wife He Doesn't Deserve'