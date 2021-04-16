Abhishek Bachchan Calls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan A 'Sensible' Wife; Here's Why...

Power couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan never fail to boast about each other in public. On one side, Abhishek keeps praising Aishwarya for being a lovely wife, mother and daughter-in-law, the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress on the other side, has always mentioned how supportive Abhishek is as a husband.

Recently, during the promotions of The Big Bull, Abhishek Bachchan interacted with an entertainment portal and showered praise on his wife for being wonderful and sensible. Want to know why did he say that? Keep reading...

Abhishek told Bollywood Bubble, "We are so busy chasing material things, that we forget what's really important. I'm always asked, 'What did you do during the lockdown?' Some people learned to cook, some people have picked up a new language... I was speaking to my wife (Aishwarya Rai) about this, and as all wives do, they put your lives into focus, and put you back on track."

He further added, "She said, 'For the first time in your life, you got to spend an entire year with your family, and your family is safe and healthy today'. And when she said that, apart from being appreciative of having such a wonderful and sensible wife, it's so true. We get to do what we love doing all day, and go home to a healthy and happy family."

For the unversed, last year, both Abhishek and Aishwarya, along with Aaradhya and Amitabh Bachchan had tested positive for COVID-19, but thankfully, all of them recovered and also kick-started the shooting of their respective projects.

Workwise, while Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Dasvi, Aishwarya will be seen in Ponniyin Selvan. Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming project Chehre was supposed to hit the theatres on April 9, 2021, but owing to the surge in positive COVID-19 cases across India, the makers have postponed its release.

