Abhishek Bachchan Calls Father Amitabh Bachchan His Greatest Inspiration, Draws Onscreen Parallels With Him

Abhishek Bachchan who has been garnering several accolades for his performance as a cold-blooded contract killer in the movie Bob Biswas, recently called his father and superstar Amitabh Bachchan his 'greatest inspiration.' Abhishek shared some onscreen parallels with his father with his scenes from Bob Biswas. Talking about the movie, it has been helmed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and also stars Chitrangada Singh in the lead role.

Talking about the same, Abhishek Bachchan shared a collage of pictures wherein he can be seen resembling Amitabh Bachchan from the manner that he is standing and interacting in one of his public appearances with a mike. The Amar Akbar Anthony actor can also be seen sporting a similar look and poses like his son in the collage. Apart from that, Abhishek shared a still from Bob Biswas wherein his character can be seen walking just like his father's character in the movie Piku.

Abhishek Bachchan captioned the post stating, "Like father, like son. My greatest inspiration." One of the users also wrote, "Like Father..... Like Son...... You Are Absolutely Right..... Fantastic." Take a look at the post.

Recently in an interview with Mid-Day, Abhishek Bachchan had also spoken about his father Amitabh Bachchan praising him after the trailer release of Bob Biswas. The Dilli 6 actor had said, "I was bowled over and overwhelmed, and I continue to be. I'm his son and his biggest fan. To get your idol to recognise your work, to see your work is a huge compliment in itself. Let alone if you do good work and he thinks you've done good work."

Abhishek Bachchan had gone on to add, "The fact that he saw the trailer and felt the need to write something about it, is humbling. I'm panicking now because I want the film to be even better because he's got certain hopes now, and you don't want his hopes to come crashing down." Talking about Abhishek's character in the movie, the same was earlier essayed by Saswata Chatterjee in the film Kahaani. However, the director of the movie, Diya Annapurna Ghosh had stated that it was a conscious decision to cast a new actor for this movie.