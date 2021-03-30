Abhishek Bachchan Denies Glorifying Harshad Mehta In The Big Bull!

As Abhishek Bachchan gears up for the release of his upcoming film The Big Bull, he clarified to a leading daily that the filmmaker has not made any attempt to glorify the infamous stockbroker Harshad Mehta in the film. Abhishek, who plays a fictionalised version of Harshad Mehta named Hemant Shah in the film, said that his character is a flawed one.

While speaking to Mid-day, Abhishek said that his character is a flawed one and added, "I don't know if I agree entirely with the fact that the moral responsibility of the subject is on the writers. They are storytellers and they shouldn't bother with morality. When we - producers, actors and the director steps in, that's when the moral responsibility steps in."

He further added, "Do you deify this man or do you humanise? I was clear in my initial discussions that if he is aspirational, he has to be shown as a flawed man. If everything about him was to be heroic, he'd be uni-dimensional. He has human frailties and I like the fact that he slips."

Abhishek continued and said that he is well aware that now, audiences want their heroes to be real and flawed. Speaking about his character Hemant in The Big Bull, he said that he is from a chawl and then owns an apartment with a swimming pool in the balcony.

"It's easy to take a stand on this guy but what makes him interesting, for me, is that we show him for who he is. Moral responsibility comes in when you are making a film for a larger audience and the team has made no attempt to whitewash him," concluded the Guru actor.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Holi Celebration: Aaradhya Is All Smiles As She Flaunts Her Coloured Hands

Last year, Scam 1992 which starred Pratik Gandhi in the lead role and was based on the life of Harshad Mehta, took the audiences by storm.

When Abhishek was asked if he's worried about the inevitable comparison, he said, "All my life, I have been compared to the best in the business. It doesn't frazzle me."

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan Gives Savage Reply To A Troll Who Said That He Has 'A Beautiful Wife He Doesn't Deserve'