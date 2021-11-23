Abhishek Bachchan Drops A Hilarious Birthday Wish For Nephew Agastya; Navya Posts Throwback Photos

Megaster Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda turns 21 today (November 23, 2021). To make his day special, the star kid's actor-uncle Abhishek Bachchan took to his social media handle to wish him in the cutest way possible.

The Bob Biswas actor shares a childhood picture of Agastya dressed in an ethnic outfit and wrote, "Happy 21st Birthday Agastya. What a fine, kind, loving, responsible, protective and caring man you have grown to. You are officially an adult now. Kindly stop taking Mamu's clothes and shoes and please buy your own now!!! Love you."

Have a look.

Sikander Kher reacted to Abhishek's post and commented, "Everyone seems to have taken your clothes''.

On the other hand, Agastya's sister Navya Naveli Nanda shared an adorable moment from their childhood and wrote, "21 years of you bursting into my room, staring at me in silence & then leaving :)"

Agastya's mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda also wished in a sweet way and wrote, "Happy 21 son ♥️."

Speaking about Agastya, there have been rumours about him making his acting debut alongside Khushi Kapoor and Ananya Panday in Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film based on Archie comics. These speculations sparked off after the trio were spotted outside Zoya's office in September this year.

In November, Zoya made the official announcement of the film with a post that read, "I am super excited to have the chance to bring The Archies to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today." However, the makers are yet to announce the casting of this musical drama.