Abhishek Bachchan Gives Perfect Reply To Troll Who Mocked His Acting Skills In The Big Bull

Abhishek Bachchan's much anticipated film The Big Bull finally premiered on OTT platform on Thursday (April 8, 2021). While the film received mixed reviews from the critics, the audience praised Abhishek's portrayal of an ambitious stockbroker which took the financial markets by storm. However, there was a netizen who wasn't pleased with Jr. Bachchan's acting chops and decided to take a dig at him.

Comparing Abhishek's recent release to Pratik Gandhi's highly successful web series Scam 1992, the Twitter user mocked the Guru actor and called his acting in The Big Bull 'third rate.'

The tweet read, "As usual @juniorbachchan doesn't disappoint you with his 3rd rate so called acting in a poorly scripted & badly filmed #TheBigBull @pratikg80 & #Scam1992 are far superior by miles."

Abhishek Bachchan who is known for his befitting yet subtle comeback for trolls, didn't disappoint us this time either! Responding to the troll, the actor wrote back, "Hey man, as long as I've not disappointed you, I'm happy. Thank you for taking the time out to see our film."

See his tweet.

Hey man, as long as I’ve not disappointed you, I’m happy. Thank you for taking the time out to see our film. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 8, 2021

Speaking about how he manages to clap back at trolls on social media, Abhishek Bachchan had earlier shared in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, "That's my sense of humour. My thing is that it is fair game. If you're going to take potshots at me I have every right to take a potshot back at you. I don't take it too seriously."

Coming back to The Big Bull, the film helmed by Kookie Gulati, is loosely inspired by the life and times of controversial stockbroker Harshad Mehta. The financial thriller also stars Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta and Sohum Shah in prominent roles.

ALSO READ: The Big Bull Movie Review: Abhishek Bachchan's Earnest Bull Run Saves The Film From Crashing Down

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan Reacts Smartly To Journalist's Tweet Saying 'No One Can Match The Bar Set By Team Scam 1992'