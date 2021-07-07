Abhishek Bachchan Mourns Dilip Kumar’s Demise With Heartfelt Note, Reveals He Was Supposed To Debut With Him

Thespian of Indian cinema, Dilip Kumar breathed his last in Mumbai today. The demise of the legendary actor has marked the end of an era in the Indian film industry. The actor who has been part of classics such as Madhumati, Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Ganga Jamuna, Ram Aur Shyam, and Naya Daur has been an inspiration and will continue to be for several artists and his fans.

Abhishek Bachchan, who attended Dilip Kumar's funeral with his father Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday evening, has shared a heartfelt note for the legendary actor on his social media. The actor posted an emotional tribute along with a photograph of himself with the late star. He also revealed in his note that Dilip Kumar was supposed to play his father in his debut film titled Aakhri Mughal but unfortunately, the film was later shelved.

Abhishek wrote, "My first film was to be 'Aakhri Mughal'. Dilip Sahab was to play my father in the film. I clearly remember my father telling me that it took him over a decade to have the honour of sharing screen space with his idol & here I was given that opportunity in my debut film. He told me to cherish this opportunity and to learn and observe as much as I could by watching the master at work. A film in which I get to work with my idol's idol!! How lucky was I?"

He went on to add, "Sadly the film never got made & I never had the honour of being able to say that I've been in a film with the great Dilip Kumar Ji. Today, an entire era of cinema came to an end. Thankfully many generations will be able to watch and learn but most importantly enjoy and respect the immense talent of Dilip Sahab through his movies. We thank you for blessing us with your work, wisdom, talent & love. Rest in peace. My deepest condolences to Saira Ji and the family." Check out the post below:

Abhishek Bachchan made his debut along with Kareena Kapoor in JP Dutta's 2000 film Refugee. Aakhri Mughal was also being helmed by Dutta before it was shelved.

Dilip Kumar is survived by his wife and actor Saira Banu. The legendary actor was laid to rest with full state honours for his immeasurable contribution to the field of cinema at the Juhu Cemetery in Mumbai's Santacruz on Wednesday evening.