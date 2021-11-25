Abhishek Bachchan On Dad Amitabh Praising Him After Watching Bob Biswas Trailer: I Am Panicking Now

Recently when the trailer of Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas dropped online, megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to share the video and lauded his son. He wrote,"I am proud to say you are my Son!" In response, Jr Bachchan had commented, "Love you, Pa. But, you'll always be the BIG B(ob) to us."

Now in his recent chat with Mid-day, Abhishek has opened up on his actor-father complimenting him and said that he was bowled over and overwhelmed after reading his words. The Big Bull actor said that to get your idol to recognise and see your work is a huge compliment in itself.

Abhishek was quoted as saying, "I was bowled over and overwhelmed, and I continue to be. I'm his son and his biggest fan. To get your idol to recognise your work, to see your work is a huge compliment in itself. Let alone if you do good work and he thinks you've done good work."

He further added, "The fact that he saw the trailer and felt the need to write something about it, is humbling. I'm panicking now because I want the film to be even better because he's got certain hopes now, and you don't want his hopes to come crashing down."

Speaking about Bob Biswas, the film marks the directorial debut of Sujoy Ghosh's daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh in Bollywood. The crime-thriller has Abhishek Bachchan stepping into Saswata Chatterjee's shoes to play the infamous contract killer Bob Biswas from Sujoy's 2012 film Kahaani.

Recently in an interview, the filmmaker who is also bankrolling Bob Biswas had talked about Abhishek replacing Saswata and said it was a very conscious decision of casting a new actor to play Bob Biswas as they wanted to move away from Kahaani.

Bob Biswas is scheduled to release on December 3 on Zee5.