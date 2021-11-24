abhishek-bachchan-on-maintaining-his-weight-over-100-kilos-during-lockdown-for-bob-biswas-shoot

Surprised? So are we! Actor Abhishek Bachchan's recent revelation about his weigh gain journey for his upcoming release Bob Biswas will leave you astonished. The actor revealed that it was fun for him to gain weight, thanks to Bengali sweets, but he struggled to maintain the weight during lockdown when the shoot of Bob Biswas was stopped abruptly.

He told India Today in an interview, "I mean to put on the weight obviously shooting in Kolkata in winter when you can have Gud Sandesh and all the wonderful sweet food that Kolkata has, but mentally I got stuck because we had to shut down our shoot halfway through because of the lockdown and we were about 80 per cent complete. And, we had another 10-15 days of work left. Throughout the lockdown, I had to maintain that weight. That was tough."

He further added he tried using prosthetics for his character, but director Diya Annapurna Ghosh was not happy with the idea. Abhishek affirmed that he became between 100-105 kilos during the shoot.

"If you see Bob's face, the face changes when it is round and his cheeks fill up. When you do prosthetics on the cheeks it looks like a prosthetic. So, the stomach moves in a different way. When you have that weight and you are physically carrying that weight your entire performance changes because your body language changes your weight, your movement, your walk, your run, everything changes," said Abhishek.

Written by Sujoy Ghosh, Bob Biswas is all set to premiere on December 3, 2021, on ZEE5.