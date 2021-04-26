Abhishek Bachchan Reacts To Netizen Asking Him To Do More Than Just Sending 'Virtual Hugs' Amid COVID Crisis

As the nation continues to remain in the grips of the devastating second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, many Bollywood and TV celebrities are using their respective social media handles to urge people to stay indoors, break myths related to plasma donation and share information related to COVID-19 resources.

Amid this, actor Abhishek Bachchan recently took to his Twitter handle to spread positivity during this trying times. The Big Bull star penned a heartfelt note that read, "Here's sending out a huge virtual hug to you all. RT and spread the love. In times like these, we need it. #MaskOn."

While most Twitter users appreciated Abhishek's positive message, his tweet didn't go down well with a netizen who called him out for sending just 'virtual hugs' when the country is grappling with a serious crisis. The tweet read, "Wish you did more than just sending hugs! People are dying without oxygen & beds. Hugs are just not enough, Sir."

Abhishek who never fails to win us over with his dignified response to hate comments, replied to the Twitter user, "I am, ma'am. Just because I don't put it on social media doesn't mean I'm not doing anything. We all are trying to do our best and whatever we can. The situation is very sad, hence felt spreading a little bit of love and positivity could help. 🤗."

Have a look at his tweet.

I am, ma’am. Just because I don’t put it on social media doesn’t mean I’m not doing anything. We all are trying to do our best and whatever we can. The situation is very sad, hence felt spreading a little bit of love and positivity could help. 🤗 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 25, 2021

Last year, Abhishek Bachchan and his family members including father Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan had battled COVID-19.

With respect to work, the Bollywood actor was last seen in Kookie Gulati's The Big Bull which premiered on Disney+Hotstar. Abhishek is now busy working on his upcoming film Dasvi which also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles.