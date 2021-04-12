Abhishek Bachchan Recalls Dad Amitabh's Advice That Stopped Him From Quitting Bollywood After A Dozen Flops

When it comes to star kids, the pressure to perform is immense as they have to live up to the image of the parents. And if your parents are one of India's finest actors, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan then you are bound to be caged by great expectations to be like them.

Big B and Jaya Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan made his Bollywood debut with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000. However like every actor, he too have had its share of hits and misses at the box office. There was a time when the Guru actor had over a dozen flops and was disillusioned. So much so that he felt that he wasn't made for this industry and thought of quitting showbiz.

That's when his legendary father Amitabh Bachchan stepped in with his encouraging words and guided him. In a recent interview with radio host Sidddharth Kanan, Abhishek Bachchan recalled those times when people "abused" him and said that he "can't act" after several flops.

The Bunty Aur Babli actor told Kannan, "To fail on a public platform is very difficult. There was no social media back then, but I read via media that some were abusing me while some said that I do not know acting. At one point in time, I felt it was my mistake that I came into the industry as whatsoever I was trying, it was not working. I went to my dad and said maybe I am not made for this industry."

Speaking about how his father's words gave him encouragement, Abhishek recalled his father telling him, "I never brought you up to be quitter. Every morning you have to wake up and fight for your place under the sun. As an actor, you are improving with every film." Amitabh further advised him to take up every role coming his way and assured him that everything will be fine.

Now that's some 'pearls of wisdom'!

On a related note, Abhishek Bachchan's recent outing The Big Bull premiered on digital platform last week. Impressed by his performance in the film, his father Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and shared his experience of watching it.

The Brahmastra actor wrote, "For a Father it is ever a moment of great pride to see their 'progress report' prosper and do well .. I am no different from any other Father .. the mention of such always brings emotion and tears .. particularly when there is an exhibition of immense value .. So despite the fact that Big Bull had been seen privately within the confines of the home much earlier, the excitement of watching it when the entire world shall be seeing it at the same time, was different."

Workwise, Abhishek Bachchan recently wrapped up the first shooting schedule of his upcoming film Dasvi.

