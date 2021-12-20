Abhishek Bachchan Recalls Being Rejected By Many Directors Before His Debut; 'It Has Taken A Lot Of Heartache'

Ever since the debate of nepotism started on social media, many star kids of B-town were attacked by trolls. Among others, actor Abhishek Bachchan also faced wrath of audience. Naysayers believe that Abhishek had it easy, because he is the son of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. However, the Yuva actor has a different story to tell.

In his recent tete-a-tete with Rolling Stones India, Abhishek recalled facing rejections several times before making his Bollywood debut with JP Dutta's Refugee. He said that he has seen the good side of being an employed actor, and he has also seen the other side of being an unemployed actor.

"The point is, you can't take things personally... At the end of the day, it's just business. If your films are not doing well, nobody's going to put money on you to make another film. So, I do believe that the conversation around this whole nepotism has become a bit convenient. And we're forgetting certain details. I've... It's taken a lot of effort, a lot of heartache and heartbreak to make it through these 21 years. It's not been easy," said Abhishek.

He further added that neither Amitabh has made a film for him nor he asked someone to make a film with him.

"It took me over two years to get my first film. A lot of people would think that being Mr. Bachchan's son, people are going to be lined up around the block. No, they weren't. I spoke to almost each and every director before starting, and they did not decide to work with me, and that's fine," added Abhishek.

Reacting to Abhishek's interview, Amitabh Bachchan took to the micro-blogging site and tweeted, "One doesn't achieve anything without struggle. I am proud of your struggle, I am very happy about your achievements. I hope the words of (your) grandfather and blessing be by our side for generations to come from generation to generation."