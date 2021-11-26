Abhishek Bachchan Regrets Being Underprepared For Debut Film Refugee; 'I Could Have Been Better'

In his career spanning almost two decades, Abhishek Bachchan has played diverse role and given us some memorable characters to cherish. But like every other actor, he too have had its share of ups and downs in his film journey. In his recent tete-a-tete with radio jockey Siddharth Kanan, Bachchan Jr talked about his debut film Refugee and admitted that he was underprepared as an actor to work with an acclaimed director like JP Dutta.

Speaking about the mistakes he has made in his career, the Guru actor said, "One of the very few regrets that I have is that when I made my debut, I felt that I wasn't prepared to work with the great JP Dutta. You get to work with such an honoured director on your first film, you need to be prepared for that challenge and that honour. I should have been more prepared for him. I could have been better. I felt I was very underprepared as an actor for JP saab. He is family and I love him."

However, Abhishek believes that the failure turned out to be a learning lesson for him as it motivated him to pull up his socks and work harder.

"Also this was also learning. If I had been so prepared at that time, I would have never learnt anything as an actor. It's not how you start, but how you end. But your start determines a large part of how you are going to end. Because my start was so shaky from the preparation perspective, it pushed me to pull up my socks," the actor told Kannan.

Besides Abhishek Bachchan, JP Dutta's cross border love story Refugee which released in 2000, also marked the Bollywood debut of Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film was an average grosser at box office.

Coming back to the present, Abhishek is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bob Biswas. The film is slated to release on Zee5.