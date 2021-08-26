Abhishek Bachchan Resumes Work Post Surgery After Freak Accident On Set; Says 'Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota'

Recently it was reported that Abhishek Bachchan was hospitalized at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after suffering a hand injury. His superstar-father Amitabh Bachchan and sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda were also spotted paying him a visit at the hospital.

On Wednesday (August 25), the Guru actor took to social media to share some details about his 'freak accident' and even posted a picture of himself post surgery. In the click, Abhishek is seen wearing a face mask and has a sling on his right arm.

The actor revealed that he had fractured his right hand on the sets while shooting for his new film in Chennai.

He captioned the picture as, "Had a freak accident in Chennai on the set of my new film last Wednesday. Fractured my right hand. Needed surgery to fix it! So a quick trip back home to Mumbai. Surgery done, all patched-up and casted. And now back in Chennai to resume work. As they say... The show must go on! And as my father said.... Mard ko dard nahin hota! Ok, ok, ok it hurt a little. Thank you all for your wishes and get-well-soon messages."

Meanwhile, Abhishek's friends and colleagues from the film industry wished him a speedy recovery. Bobby Deol commented on his post, "Hope you get well soon 🤗." Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Get well soon my brother 💚💚💚. Karan Johar, Sonali Bendre and Manish Malhotra dropped heart emoticons on his post. "Get well soon Sir. Prayers for your speedy and healthy recovery. 🙏🏽," Vikrant Massey commented on his post.

Speaking about films, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in the upcoming crime thriller Bob Biswas co-starring Chitrangda Singh and a social comedy titled Dasvi alongside Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.