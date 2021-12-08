Abhishek Bachchan Reveals How Wife Aishwarya Rai Teases Him About Their First Interaction

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the most adorable couples in the tinsel town who never fail to drop some major relationship goals. Recently when the Bob Biswas actor made an appearance on The Ranveer Show Podcast, he recalled his first interaction with Aishwarya and revealed that the actress couldn't understand a word he said because of his thick accent. Abhishek said that his wife pulls his leg on this even today.

The actor said that after finishing his college, he was working as a production boy for his father and superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Mrityudaata when he was sent to scout for locations to Switzerland, where he had grown up.

Abhishek Bachchan Reveals He Was Replaced In Countless Films; 'Important To Understand It Isn't Personal'

Bobby Deol who was also shooting for his film Aur Pyar Ho Gaya at the same location as him, called him over for dinner where he interacted with Aishwarya for the first time. Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya was Aishwarya's debut film in Bollywood.

Abhishek Bachchan Reacts To Being Replaced By Saif Ali Khan Opposite Rani Mukerji In Bunty Aur Babli 2

Abhishek shared, "And whenever she talks about it, she jokingly says, 'I couldn't understand a word of what you were saying'. Because here I was, a kid from an international boarding school, then went to Boston. I must've had some really heavy accent at that point. And she was like, 'What were you saying?'"

The actor revealed that his father advised him to learn Hindi before starting his acting career in Bollywood. Abhishek stepped into the film industry with JP Dutta's cross border love story Refugee opposite another debutante Kareena Kapoor Khan. Abhishek completed 21 years in the film industry in June this year. The actor was last seen in Diya Annapurna Ghosh's Bob Biswas in which he essayed the role of a hitman.