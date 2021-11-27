Abhishek Bachchan Says Bob Biswas Is Better Than Kahaani; 'It Is A Very Cool Film'

Vidya Balan's 2012 film Kahaani is considered to be one of the best thrillers in Bollywood. One character which left an indelible expression on the audience was the contract killer Bob Biswas which was essayed by Saswata Chatterjee. Eleven years later, that iconic character is all set to get a standalone film in the form of Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas.

The actor in his new interview with indianexpress.com has spoken at length about his upcoming film. Abhishek revealed that he agreed to do Bob Biswas more on emotional grounds and took up the role even before hearing the script of this film which is written by Sujoy Ghosh and directed by his daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh.

Abhishek told the news portal, "I asked him (Sujoy) who was going to make it and he said Diya, and I said yes. I hadn't heard the script by then. I said more on emotional grounds because it is Diya and Sujoy is a dear friend," shared Abhishek. Later, when he read the script, he found it to be "fantastic."

He further went on to reveal that he was unaware of the character Bob Biswas since he hadn't watched Kahaani.

"I didn't know about this character Bob Biswas. And I said yes not knowing about the character that Sujoy had put in his film. I saw Kahaani last year during the lockdown for the first time. I finished almost 80 per cent of the shoot, then we had to break because of the lockdown and halfway through, one day I finally said that 'okay, let me see this film."

The Guru actor claimed that after watching Kahaani, he is certain that his film Bob Biswas is better than the Vidya Balan-starrer and added, "I think our film is better. With all due respect to Sujoy, his daughter (Diya) is better than him."

Describing Sujoy's writing as edgy and cool, Abhishek continued, "You see Bob Biswas and he could be a simple guy next door, he could be travelling next to you on the train and you won't really know who he is or what he is doing. Sujoy has made that entire world so edgy and cool. My personal opinion after having seen the film is that it is a very cool film. I think the youth of the country is really going to enjoy this film."

Bob Biswas also features Chitrangda Singh in a pivotal role and is slated to release on December 3 on Zee5.