Abhishek Bachchan Says He Likes Validation For His Work; 'Actors Usually Shy Away From Talking About That'

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan said that he likes validation for his work and that there's nothing wrong in admitting that.

The Guru actor told Bollywood Bubble, "Actors usually shy away from talking about that validation but the point is let's be very honest a film being accepted and your work is accepted and praised is a validation of your work and that's partly why we do what we do as well. And there's nothing wrong in saying that. We are all here to entertain the audiences. We are here because a part of us, apart from creative satisfaction, also want to hear the applause. You want to get the pat on the back saying, 'Job well done'. That's a large part of being an actor. It's a wonderful thing. Why do we try and stay away from it in our false attempt at being humble?"

Abhishek told the portal that he loves it when the audience loves his films. At the same time, he also gets concerned when he doesn't receive a good feedback for his work.

"I love it when the films that I work in do well. I love it when the audience gives me positive feedback. I am concerned when my films don't do well. I am concerned if I don't get good feedback for my work. I learn from it. But the great thing about life is I think we have to stop looking at the opportunities that God places in front of us as a success or a failure. There's success and there's learning. There's no such thing as failure. And the minute it is classified as a failure then you are done. That's when you should put the final punctuation mark on your work. If that's not what you are prepared for and you have to continue then you have to turn that failure into learning and move on. And you only succeed if you learn how to fail first. We also kind of put too much pressure on what success means," Bollywood Bubble quoted Junior Bachchan as saying.

In the same interview, the actor also mentioned that he has had a completely normal middle-class upbringing'. Abhishek said that he has always been clear about wanting to achieve things on his 'own merit.' He further credited his mother, actress Jaya Bachchan for cultivating a 'normal' life for him and his sister Shweta, and said that it doesn't matter 'who your parents' are, adding that having connections to illustrious family members isn't 'going to help you'.

Workwise, the actor was recently seen in Kookie Gulati's The Big Bull. His upcoming projects include Bob Biswas and Dasvi.

